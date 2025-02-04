Diageo chief addresses tariffs amid sales decline for HY24

Diageo chief executive Debra Crew addressed the implementation of US tariffs as part of the company’s six month interim results to 31 December 2024.

The top line declared a 0.6% net sales decline to $10.9 billion but Crew believes the tariff threat makes it difficult to predict the company’s true trajectory.

“The confirmation at the weekend of the implementation of tariffs in the US, while anticipated, could very well impact this building momentum. It also adds further complexity in our ability to provide updated forward guidance given this is a new and dynamic situation," said Crew.

“We are taking a number of actions to mitigate the impact and disruption to our business that tariffs may cause, and we will also continue to engage with the US administration on the broader impact that this will have on everyone supporting the US hospitality industry, including consumers, employees, distributors, restaurants, bars and other retail outlets.”

Reported operating profit declined 4.9% for the six-month period but Crew also highlighted the strength of Guinness and Don Julio in her comments.

“In North America we outperformed the market with high quality share growth and positive organic net sales growth, driven by strong execution and momentum in Don Julio and Crown Royal. I’m also particularly proud of the performance of our iconic Guinness brand, which delivered double-digit growth for an eighth consecutive half, supported by brand building expertise, innovation and growing global momentum.

“While the pace of recovery has been slower in several key markets, we remain confident of favourable long-term industry fundamentals and more importantly in our ability to outperform the market.

“Spirits remains an attractive sector with a long runway for growth, as we expect to continue to gain share within Total Beverage Alcohol (TBA).

“Additionally, our investments in digital capabilities, supply chain, and our transformational route-to-market changes will all be supportive in driving long term sustainable growth, and I am pleased that we are already seeing early benefits from changes in our US route-to-market transformation.”

Reported highlights:

– Organic net sales returned to growth and increased $101 million or 1.0%, driven by positive price/mix of 1.2pps, partially offset by a 0.2% volume decline.

– Organic operating profit declined by $42 million or 1.2%; organic operating margin declined 69 bps primarily due to continued investment primarily in overheads, partially offset by reduced marketing spend and positive gross margin expansion.

– Diageo grew or held total market share in 65% of total net sales value in measured markets, including the US.

– EPS pre-exceptionals declined 9.6% to 97.7 cents largely due to a significantly lower Moët Hennessy contribution and unfavourable foreign exchange.

– Net cash flow from operating activities increased by $0.2 billion to $2.3 billion. Free cash flow increased by $0.1 billion to $1.7 billion.