Brooklyn’s Leyenda to close at the end of March

New York City’s Leyenda, the pan-Latin inspired bar and restaurant co-founded by Ivy Mix and Julie Reiner, has announced it will be closing its doors at the end of March.

The female-owned and operated Brooklyn venue, which was due to celebrate its 10-year anniversary in May, had previously indicated in December that it was actively looking for a new location.

In a post on Instagram, Mix said: “It is with a heavy, heavy heart that I announce that Leyenda as we know it at 221 Smith Street will be shutting our doors just before our 10th anniversary at the end of March 2025.

“I cannot express fully what Leyenda, our staff and our community has meant to me. This is my family. Leyenda was my dream and living that dream the last decade has been, well a dream. Latin American spirits are my passion, and to open a chapel that celebrates them has been my crowning achievement in my career.”

On the closure, Reiner said: “Less than 1% of bars make it to 10 years, and we are very proud to have hit this milestone. It took so many very talented people to get this bar off the ground and running smoothly over the last decade.

“Thanks to [Co-owners] Christine Williams and Susan Fedroff for handling so much of the day to day operations, and fixing all of the things that broke down. Without you both Ivy and I would not be able to travel the world representing our bars.”