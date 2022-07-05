Jack Daniel’s Bonded and Jack Daniel’s Triple Mash.

Jack Daniels launches two new whiskey expressions

05 July, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

The Jack Daniel Distillery has introduced two additions to its core range, Jack Daniel’s Bonded and Jack Daniel’s Triple Mash.

It comes as the first permanent release by the brand for a quarter of a century with its Bonded whiskey at 50% ABV and its Triple Mash, a blend of Bonded American Malt, Rye and Tennessee whiskeys at 100 proof (50% ABV).

Designed to be enjoyed neat, the bottles’ packaging is inspired by the original design of the 1895 Jack Daniel’s Tennessee whiskey bottle, honouring 150 years of whiskey making.

Specially curated from barrel to bottle to adhere to specifications of the Bottled in Bond Act of 1897, the whiskey must be distilled and bottled by a single distiller during a single season, matured in a government bonded warehouse for at least four years and bottled at 100 proof (50% ABV).

The Jack Daniel’s Bonded and Triple Mash bottles are available from specialist retailers including Master of Malt, Hard to Find Whisky and The Whisky Shop, with an rrp of £45 for 70cl.

