Gordon Motion retires from Highland Park after 27 years

Edrington has announced that after 27 years, Gordon Motion is retiring as master whisky maker of Highland Park.

Marc Watson will be taking over the role for the single malt Scotch whisky distillery, bringing over 11 years of industry experience, including most recently holding the role as master blender for The Famous Grouse and Naked Malt since 2023.

Motion said: “I want to thank Highland Park for being my home for close to three decades. As I reflect on those, there have been some truly special moments. From selecting 10 exceptional casks from 1968 to create landmark releases like our 56-year-old, through to playing a pivotal role in the growth of our single malt portfolio, together with introducing our first cask strength and global travel retail releases to the world.

“It’s been a great privilege and even better fun to have been a custodian of this truly great single malt whisky. I couldn’t ask for a better successor than Marc Watson to take Highland Park into the future. His attention to detail, deep knowledge and love of whisky and distilling, together with his creative flair, makes him the ideal person to become Highland Park’s next master whisky maker,” Motion continued.

In a farewell to Motion, Highland Park is also releasing a limited-edition whisky to honour his legacy.

Sherry Skies is a 19-Year-Old whisky created from six sherry seasoned casks, made and seasoned for Highland Park in Jerez, and three bourbon casks, at 48.8% abv.

Motion continued: “I’ve sampled 100,000s of casks during my 27-year career, and the nine selected for Sherry Skies deliver a unique depth of flavour, singing with the sherry sweetness that I have loved exploring and perfecting, balanced with the subtle hint of aromatic smoke of our Orkney heathered peat. I hope this farewell dram will give people as much joy savouring it, as I had creating it.”

Limited bottles of Highland Park Sherry Skies are available to purchase at the Highland Park Distillery and Albert Street store and via the brand website for an rrp of £265.