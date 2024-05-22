Glen Grant master distiller to retire

Glen Grant has announced the retirement of master distiller Dennis Malcolm OBE, who will leave his role at the end of June, after a six-decade long career.

Greig Stables, who has worked closely with Malcolm for many years, will assume the master distiller role at the Speyside distillery.

“While I will always be a whisky-maker at heart, I look forward to settling into a new phase, spending time with family and enjoying my beloved Rothes. I know the legacy of Glen Grant will now be in the safest of hands with Greig,” said Malcolm.

As one of Scotland’s longest-serving master distillers, Malcolm was born on the distillery grounds where both his father and grandfather worked, beginning training as an apprentice cooper at just 16 years old.

During his career, Malcolm worked as distillery manager and ambassador for The Glen Grant, as well as several other single malt distilleries.

In 2016, Malcolm was awarded the honour of an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to business and the Speyside community and in 2021, celebrated 60 years in the industry.

As of 1 July, Stables, previously distillery director, will be appointed into the role of master distiller having worked at The Glen Grant for over 18 years.