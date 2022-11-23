Buffalo Trace Distillery launches Old Fashioned Trolley

This month, Buffalo Trace Distillery will launch The Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned Trolley, in partnership with JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

The custom-built Old Fashioned Trolley will be primarily stationed at the Bourbon Bar, located in JW Steakhouse, which is home to the largest selection of Buffalo Trace Distillery Bourbons in the UK.

Robert Sreter, Bourbon expert at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London said: “The new Old Fashioned Trolley pays homage to an iconic cocktail by name and nature, and the partnership with Buffalo Trace is the perfect marriage between Bourbon and bar.”

Guests will be able to order a bespoke Old Fashioned cocktail from the trolley, selecting a Bourbon of their choice from Buffalo Trace Distillery’s portfolio of brands, including Buffalo Trace, Sazerac Rye, Eagle Rare, W.L Weller, E.H Taylor, Jr., Pappy Van Winkle, George T. Stagg and 1792.

Customers can then opt for a classic, aged or smoked version of the cocktail, custom created tableside by Sreter.

The trolley frontage features a replica of the Buffalo Trace Distillery water tower, engraved with the Buffalo Trace motto, also acting as a smoker for the Old Fashioneds, using sherry toasted oak wood chips.

Crafted from English Oak, from a tree that fell naturally during a storm in 2015, the Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned Trolley’s design features multiple references to the history of Marriott International and its founders, J. Willard Marriott and his wife, Alice.

The Old Fashioned Trolley is available to experience from tomorrow.