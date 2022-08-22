House of Suntory announces Raffaele Di Monaco as UK brand ambassador

Edrington UK has announced the appointment of its latest UK Brand Ambassador for the House of Suntory, Raffaele Di Monaco.

Raffaele joins Edrington UK and its growing advocacy team that welcomed a new ‘Head of Advocacy’ earlier in the year, coming from The Berkeley Hotel where he was Bars Manager for The Blue Bar and The Berkeley Bar & Terrace.

“My love and passion for Japanese culture and the Japanese approach to bartending was first ignited at the Asian-inspired establishments I worked at, such as Park Chinois and Hakkasan. The opportunity to build on this and be an advocate for the art of Japanese bartending is a dream come true,” Raffaele said.

As well as representing the Suntory brands at trade, press and consumer events, Raffaele will also play a role in championing Japanese culture and bartending techniques across the UK, showcasing the House of Suntory’s heritage.

Andrea Montague, head of advocacy at Edrington UK said: “Raffaele is the ideal candidate for the role, having worked in some of London’s highly respected establishments, he has the perfect combination of experience between culture and prestige to champion our diverse House of Suntory portfolio.“

With bartender engagement also a crucial element of the role, Raffaele will be taking forward The House of Suntory advocacy program, Dojo, into 2023 and beyond.

Raffaele started his career in Italy, where he studied hotel management and food and beverage science as he went on to finish his studies at bartending and flair school ‘World Up’. In addition to his WSET Wine & Spirit qualifications, Raffaele has completed a Sake training at Hakassan in 2014, as well as an Aspiring Leader Program at The Maybourne Group in 2019.