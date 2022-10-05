Bladnoch Distillery expands it's 'Classic Collection'

Bladnoch Distillery has announced the newest addition to its ‘Classic Collection’ of Lowland single malt scotch whiskies, Liora.

The name, Liora, has its origins in Hebrew, meaning ‘the gift of light’ and is the distillery’s first ever expression bottled at distiller’s strength of 52.2% abv.

Master distiller Dr. Nick Savage said: “Liora embodies the balance between the intensity of the new oak and the sweetness of the bourbon casks.”

Liora is created using a pairing of casks, bourbon and new oak, and sits alongside Alinta, Vinaya and Samsara in Bladnoch’s ‘Classic Collection’ of whiskies.

Liora is hand-crafted using local ingredients and is made using water from the River Bladnoch that flows alongside the distillery.

The new release is bottled without chill-filtration and with natural colour, and will be available in the UK, online via Bladnoch’s website and in their Visitor Centre at the Distillery. In the coming months, Liora will also be sold around the world through Bladnoch’s network of distributors with an rrp of £70.