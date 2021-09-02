Port of Leith Distillery launches white port

The Port of Leith Distillery company has launched a new white port alongside its Portuguese partner Martha’s Wines.

The new port wine features Malvasia fina, Viosinho, Gouveio and Donzelinho grapes and is first fermented on its skins for a week before fortification with one part grape spirit to three parts wine.

It is matured for an average of three years in 10,000 litre old oak barrels and the distillery will distribute the producers’ wines while working towards plans for new whisky products.

The barrels of wine were imported into Leith and decanted into locally manufactured bottles. The company’s new Port of Leith Distillery is currently under construction and is scheduled to open in June 2022.

“We are aiming to educate consumers on the variety and strong appeal of port,” said Ian Stirling, co-founder of the Port of Leith Distillery.



“White port is a beautiful drink, widely enjoyed overseas, and we are confident it will have the same impact here. It’s a delicious aperitif, perfectly accompanied with olives, cheese and charcuterie, a refreshing drink with tonic and wonderful base for a cocktail with the white port negroni one of our preferred serves.”