Ag Barr acquires Fentimans for £38m

Multi-beverage business Ag Barr, owner of brands such as Irn-Bru and Funkin Cocktails, has bought soft drinks and mixers brand Fentimans for £38m.

The deal was completed on 2 February 2026, and was announced alongside the acquisition of Frobishers Juices for £13m.

An Ag Barr Spokesperson said: “We are delighted to confirm the acquisitions of Frobishers and Fentimans and are very excited to welcome both brands into our portfolio. These acquisitions are part of our strategy to strengthen our presence in high-growth beverage categories, and we see real potential in both brands and their products. We look forward to seeing both brands thrive as part of Ag Barr.”

The purchase was announced in the company’s trading update for its 2025-2026 financial results which reported revenue growth of 4% to £437m.

"We enter FY26/27 with good momentum in our core brands and from the introduction of exciting new products. In-line with our strategy of enhancing our organic growth with M&A, we are delighted to announce the acquisitions of Fentimans and Frobishers. The synergies associated with these acquisitions are expected to drive meaningful accretion over the medium term. Underpinning all our activity is our consistent focus on efficiency, margin and growing shareholder returns,” added Euan Sutherland, chief executive of Ag Barr.

Further information will be provided at Ag Barr's full year results on 31 March 2026.