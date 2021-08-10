Diageo acquires Mezcal Unión

Diageo has added Mezcal Unión to its Reserve range through the acquisition of Casa UM.

Mezcal Unión was launched in 2011 by a group of Mexican entrepreneurs and its founders will continue to be involved in the business to support the brand’s future growth.

Diageo has taken care of the brand’s distribution since 2016 and Mezcal Unión runs several sustainability and community support programs, focused on contributing to local development in Oaxaca.

Mónica Michel, marketing and innovation director for Diageo in Mexico said: “Our story with Mezcal Unión began with a distribution partnership in 2016 and we are now taking it to a new level.



“We are delighted to continue working with its founders and welcome this brand to our Reserve portfolio, which includes exceptional brands across exciting and fast-growing categories like tequila and mezcal.”

Alejandro Gutierrez Champion, co-founder at Mezcal Unión added: “We believe in the power of transformation through collaboration. This approach has supported both the growth of the brand and of local communities and agave farmers in Oaxaca.”

The acquisition will be funded through existing cash and is subject to regulatory clearances.