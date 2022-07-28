Diageo announces preliminary results, year ended 30 June 2022

Diageo has announced its preliminary results for the year, ended 30 June 2022, with strong performance and investments into long-term growth.

Net sales of £15.5 billion, up 21.4%, were reported, primarily driven by organic net sales growth that reflects the continued recovery of the on-trade, consumer demand in the off-trade and market share gains.

Chief executive, Ivan Menezes, said: “In a year of significant global supply chain disruption, our double-digit volume growth demonstrates the tremendous agility and resourcefulness of our teams. Our net sales growth was across categories. We benefited from the on-trade recovery, continued global premiumisation trends, with our super-premium-plus brands up 31%, and from price increases across our regions.”

An operating profit of £4.4 billion, up 18.2%, was also reported, driven by organic operating profit growth, as price increases and supply productivity savings offset the impact of cost inflation.

Across categories, growth was broad-based, with a particularly strong growth of scotch, tequila and beer.

There was continued progress in delivering Society 2030 goals with brand moderation campaigns reaching 456 million people, and educating more than 607,000 people on the dangers of underage drinking through the Smashed programme.

Another notable result, Diageo has built momentum in creating a diverse and inclusive organisation, with 44% female leaders globally, up 2%, and 41% ethnically diverse leaders, up 4%.