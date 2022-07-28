Preliminary results for the year, ended 30 June 2022

Diageo announces preliminary results, year ended 30 June 2022

28 July, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Diageo has announced its preliminary results for the year, ended 30 June 2022, with strong performance and investments into long-term growth.

Net sales of £15.5 billion, up 21.4%, were reported, primarily driven by organic net sales growth that reflects the continued recovery of the on-trade, consumer demand in the off-trade and market share gains. 

Chief executive, Ivan Menezes, said: “In a year of significant global supply chain disruption, our double-digit volume growth demonstrates the tremendous agility and resourcefulness of our teams. Our net sales growth was across categories. We benefited from the on-trade recovery, continued global premiumisation trends, with our super-premium-plus brands up 31%, and from price increases across our regions.”

An operating profit of £4.4 billion, up 18.2%, was also reported, driven by organic operating profit growth, as price increases and supply productivity savings offset the impact of cost inflation.

Across categories, growth was broad-based, with a particularly strong growth of scotch, tequila and beer.

There was continued progress in delivering Society 2030 goals with brand moderation campaigns reaching 456 million people, and educating more than 607,000 people on the dangers of underage drinking through the Smashed programme.

Another notable result, Diageo has built momentum in creating a diverse and inclusive organisation, with 44% female leaders globally, up 2%, and 41% ethnically diverse leaders, up 4%.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: year, sales, diageo, june, trade, growth, results, net, net sales, net sales growth, organic net sales, ended, preliminary, 30 june, year ended, june 2022, ended 30, 30 june 2022, market share gains, reported primarily driven




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Staffing crisis could open opportunities

The pandemic has thrown many challenges at bar owners over the past couple of years and the ones that survived the various lockdowns and restrictions deserve a pat on the back. However, while revenues are returning and bars are beginning to recruit once more, we’ve come up against a whole new set of problems, one of which is a global starring crisis.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter