Little Red Door figureheads leave positions

Ex-bar director Alex Francis and former head bartender Barney O’Kane have announced their departure from the Parisian bar.

Little Red Door currently sits number six in The World’s 50 Best Bars and in November last year, Drinks International reported strike action by its staff members due to a disagreement between co-founder Timothée Prangé and the bar’s majority shareholders.

Francis announced their departure via an Instagram post on 6th February. He separately told Drinks International that several other staff members have left the bar and that Little Red Door still planned to re-open for service imminently.

Francis told Drinks International: “It really has been an amazing journey for us and it’s sad that things have ended the way they have, but we’re already looking forward to the future now.”

He also said via Instagram: "We would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has been part of our journey - our amazing colleagues, the incredible producers and the small village of a community that has helped make Little Red Door what it is today."