The World's 50 Best Bars heads to Hong Kong for 2025

The organisation behind The World’s 50 Best Bars 2025, sponsored by Perrier, has announced that this year’s live ceremony will take place in Hong Kong on 8 October.

Now in its 17th edition, The World’s 50 Best Bars ceremony will be held at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, marking the second year in which the final has been held in Asia.

This year’s programme will also see the return of 50 Best Signature Sessions: a series of takeovers in some of Hong Kong’s top venues.

The 51-100 list will be revealed in the weeks leading up to 8 October as well as the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award and the Altos Bartenders’ Bartender Award.

The live ceremony will be live streamed across the 50 Best social media and YouTube channels.