Monica Berg and Alex Kratena

Tayēr + Elementary launches pop-up exhibition

21 November, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

London cocktail bar Tayēr + Elementary has launched a new platform, Tayēr Studios.

The co-collaborative platform was created to be a space for open-mindedness and to explore raw ingredients through collaboration with creatives from different fields.

Monica Berg, co-founder of Tayēr Studios, said: “The journey of creating ideas and seeing them develop into a reality whilst connecting with different disciplines has been so rewarding for both us and the collaborators.”

Tayēr + Elementary and Tayēr Studios co-founders, Berg and Alex Kratena, work to push for innovation, as seen through their newly launched ready-to-drink cocktails range. The release is designed to be the future evolution of the RTD category. 

Tayēr Studios merges a gallery space, cocktail bar and shopping experience. The first of many collaborations has been led by “relationships and passion”, collaborating with three creatives to interpret and understand natural ingredients from their perspectives. 

The concept is currently open at 7 Club Row, London in Shoreditch's Redchurch Street on select days from 16-26 November. The exhibition showcases works from perfumer Maya Njie, designer Martin Kastner and calligrapher Oscuro. 

Visitors to the pop-up will also be able to discover a range of limited-edition ready-to-drink cocktails paired to each of the artefacts created by co-creators.

