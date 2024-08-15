Brujas launches new menu

Mexico City’s all-female cocktail bar Brujas has launched its 2024 menu in the form of a classic comic book.

The menu, called Witch Quest, uses 10 cocktails to tell the story of 10 women from different origins and moments in history who embarked on a pursuit that changed their lives.

Located in Mexico City’s Roma Norte neighbourhood, Brujas takes its name from the building that holds it, La Casa de Las Brujas - “the house of the witches”- due to its resemblance of a witch’s hat.

Launched in 2019 by owner Walter Meyenberg and an all-female crew, it currently sits number 45 in North America’s 50 Best Bars 2024.