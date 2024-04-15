Spring Lady cocktail

Scarfes Bar introduces latest cocktail menu

15 April, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Scarfes Bar at Rosewood London has launched its latest cocktail menu ‘From Scratch’, featuring 22 cocktails incorporating the team’s home-made cordials, ferments and distillates.

Currently No. 41 on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 list, the bar has launched the new menu to take things “back to basics”, looking to elevate classics and revisit favourites, bringing back the theatre of cocktail shaking.

Scarfes has revisited historical favourites such as the White Lady, originally created in 1919 in Ciro’s Club in London. Scarfes’ version, Spring Lady, is a twist on the classic, with a blend of No.3 gin, St-Germain long pepper, acacia hydrosol and jasmin muyu. 

Following the bar’s tenth anniversary celebrations world tour, area director of bars Martin Siska and the team will continue their travels while bringing bars from across the world back to London.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: launched, bar, cocktail, london, latest, Scarfes Bar, menu, lady, cocktail menu, scarfes, favourites, originally, latest cocktail, lady originally, historical favourites, latest cocktail menu, bars 2023 list, revisit favourites bringing, revisited historical favourites, cocktail shaking scarfes




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter