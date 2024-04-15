Scarfes Bar introduces latest cocktail menu

Scarfes Bar at Rosewood London has launched its latest cocktail menu ‘From Scratch’, featuring 22 cocktails incorporating the team’s home-made cordials, ferments and distillates.

Currently No. 41 on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 list, the bar has launched the new menu to take things “back to basics”, looking to elevate classics and revisit favourites, bringing back the theatre of cocktail shaking.

Scarfes has revisited historical favourites such as the White Lady, originally created in 1919 in Ciro’s Club in London. Scarfes’ version, Spring Lady, is a twist on the classic, with a blend of No.3 gin, St-Germain long pepper, acacia hydrosol and jasmin muyu.

Following the bar’s tenth anniversary celebrations world tour, area director of bars Martin Siska and the team will continue their travels while bringing bars from across the world back to London.