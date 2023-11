Pavyllon London, the recently opened Mayfair restaurant by chef Yannick Alléno has introduced Bar Antoine, at the Four Seasons Hotel London, Park Lane.

Head of bars, Michele Lombardi, will launch The Ikigai Menu this month, celebrating the Japanese concept of "giving a person a sense of purpose and reason for living".

Working alongside Yannick, Lombardi’s 12-strong cocktail list is a collaboration with the culinary team, showcasing the four key elements of Ikigai being love, passion, purpose and mission.

Each cocktail on the menu is paired with sushi, small bites and plates, with each one curated to complement the cocktail experience.