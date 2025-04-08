Danico launches menu inspired by Peru

Parisian bar Danico has launched the latest menu in its conceptual ‘Xplorer’ series, Peru.

The menu draws inspiration from the country’s culture and heritage, with Peru being the fifth edition in the series, which launched in 2023.

The menus change every six months, reflecting specific regions of the world and is inspired by the travels of bartender and owner Nico de Soto.

De Soto and bar manager Coco Gaudin worked with the team to create 12 original cocktails.

Highlights on the menu include Titicaca, inspired by Lake Titicaca, made with Remy Martin VSOP Cognac, pumpkin seeds, Picarones Spice Mix, fig leaf, pumpkin, lemon and grilled sweet potato milk, and the Chicha Morada, with Grey Goose vodka, chicha morada and rectified apple juice.