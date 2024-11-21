Kratena and Berg launch Tayēr Studios RTDs

Alex Kratena and Monica Berg have launched three new RTD cocktails under their Tayēr Studios range.

Tayēr Studios is an extension of their brand that collaborates with other creative disciplines. This year’s collaboration is with Cream Projects, a creative studio and research practice that redefines how the use of computer generated imagery can be applied in the fields of design, film, fashion and music.

The three cocktails created by the team at Tayēr + Elementary were each inspired by perfume accords, providing the starting point for Cream Projects to design the digital artworks.

This year’s expressions include; Accord Chypre, Accord Suede and Accord Tabac and available either online or at Tayēr + Elementary.