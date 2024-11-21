Kratena and Berg launch Tayēr Studios RTDs

21 November, 2024
By Shay Waterworth

Alex Kratena and Monica Berg have launched three new RTD cocktails under their Tayēr Studios range.

Tayēr Studios is an extension of their brand that collaborates with other creative disciplines. This year’s collaboration is with Cream Projects, a creative studio and research practice that redefines how the use of computer generated imagery can be applied in the fields of design, film, fashion and music.

The three cocktails created by the team at Tayēr + Elementary were each inspired by perfume accords, providing the starting point for Cream Projects to design the digital artworks.

This year’s expressions include; Accord Chypre, Accord Suede and Accord Tabac and available either online or at Tayēr + Elementary. 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: creative, RTD, three, cocktails, year’s, accord, projects, kratena, Elementary, tayēr, studios, tayēr studios, tayēr elementary, cream projects, cocktails created, perfume accords, year’s expressions include, computer generated imagery, design film fashion, three cocktails created, perfume accords providing




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

La'Mel Clarke

Service isn’t servitude: the skill of hosting

La’Mel Clarke, front of house at London’s Seed Library, looks at the forgotten art of hosting and why it deserves the same respect as bartending.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter