US spirits volumes see further decline

26 September, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

New data from the IWSR, the global authority on beverage alcohol data and intelligence, has revealed the US beverage alcohol market continued to shrink in the first seven months of 2024, with volumes declining more than expected.

The IWSR’s newly launched product, US Navigator, tracks monthly beverage alcohol consumption by price tier across all US states, going back to 2019. 

Following the 2.6% decline in US total beverage alcohol (TBA) volumes recorded in 2023, IWSR forecasts had predicted a slight narrowing in 2024, however TBA volumes fell by 2.8% in the first seven months of the year.

All major categories except RTDs, which saw volumes up 2%, shrank (January - July 2024), with beer volumes falling by 3.5%, spirits down by 3% and wine declining by 4%.

“Across the board, these declines are slightly worse than what was forecast at the start of the year,” said Marten Lodewijks, president of IWSR’s US division. “The slight recovery that was expected has failed to materialise, indicating that the difficult trading environment has not eased, and that consumers are still feeling the pinch of higher prices.”

