Asia's 50 Best Bars 51-100 launches for 2025

03 July, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Asia’s 50 Best Bars has announced the extended 51-100 list for the fifth year running.

The ranking is revealed two weeks ahead of the live awards ceremony in Macau and is created by the votes of the Asia’s 50 Best Bars Academy, a group of 300-plus industry professionals, including bartenders, bar proprietors and drinks journalists.

This year’s 51-100 list includes 14 new entries from across the region and comprises bars spanning 23 different destinations across Asia.

Six bars from Singapore feature on the extended list, including new entry Side Door at No.53.

Seoul, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo are represented by four bars each on the list, with bars from Shenzhen, Phnom Penh and Kaohsiung making their debut on the rankings with Obsidian Bar (No.51), Sora (No.65) and Maltail (No.75), respectively.

Emma Sleight, head of content for Asia’s 50 Best Bars, said: “Since the inception of the extended rankings in 2021, we’ve continued to be inspired by the remarkable creativity and boundary-pushing bars that spotlight the diverse drink cultures of Asia and marry that with global appeal. This yearly surge of new entries and the emergence of fresh destinations reflect a region in constant evolution. We hope to see even more bartending talent continue to shape memorable drinking experiences for discerning guests throughout Asia.”

The 2025 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars will be announced at the awards ceremony on 15 July 2025 in Macau, the first time the event and its associated programme will be held in the city.

The full 51-100 ranking can be found below.

