How Pernod Ricard is rolling out SIP Supernova worldwide

Shay Waterworth reports on what is new for Pernod Ricard’s SIP Supernova as it expands beyond Asia into a global event

Pernod Ricard’s SIP Supernova concept, which aims to harness upcoming talent in hospitality, has expanded beyond Asia in 2026 with plans for a global event to take place this May.

SIP stands for Share Inspire Pioneer and is a global advocacy programme launched by Pernod Ricard in 2022. SIP Supernova, a competition specific to the Asian market, was later introduced in 2024 and this year’s finals will be held in Tokyo and Kyoto between 9 and 13 May.

As well as Pernod’s key Asian markets, five new countries have been invited to enter in 2026 including South Africa, Spain, Germany, Malaysia and Japan.

The focus for the competition is on emerging talent, which is why SIP Supernova finalists are hospitality professionals with less than six years’ experience.

The aim is for participants to benefit from opportunities focused on education and empowerment, as well as upskilling and building confidence.

Pauline de Pins, Pernod Ricard global trade advocacy leader, said: “The programme is not a classic cocktail competition – it’s designed to empower the participants with educational tools and experiences providing them with the skills they need to pioneer the next generation of hospitality.

“We are so excited to be taking SIP Supernova global.”

Introducing MentorSIP

Another change for this year is the introduction of Mentor SIP, a new mentorship initiative which sees some of the world’s leading and most experienced figures in hospitality partner up with the finalists.

Mentors include: Juliette Larrouy, co-founder of Schmuck in New York; Keith Motsi, head bartender & beverage operations at Virtù, Four Seasons, Tokyo; Jean Trinh, founder of Alquímico, Cartagena; and Danil Nevsky, currently the number one in Drinks International’s Bar World 100.

The judging panel will be assessing each competitor on a series of challenges centred around the theme of ‘sensory architecture’.

Challenge one, named ʻExtra sensory perception’, is an original cocktail-based test of bar skills, creativity and flair. Second is ʻParlour talk’, where each competitor will present to the judges and showcase thought leadership, foresight and innovation.

ʻThe supernova afterglow’ comes third and is a test of hosting ability and classic cocktail service.

Furthermore, a trio of standouts will be chosen to take part in a SIP internship. The experience will include an education programme, which will be hosted by a team from The World’s 50 Best Bars, and a trip to Pernod Ricard’s Código 1530 tequila distillery in Jalisco, Mexico.

The competition will use Pernod Ricard brands: Código 1530, Ki No Bi, Olmeca Altos, Havana Club, Absolut, Jameson and Monkey 47.