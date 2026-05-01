Franklin & Sons furthers its expansion in the Baltics

UK-based tonic, mixer and soft drinks brand, Franklin & Sons, is furthering its distribution in the Baltics, as it announces a new partnership with Lithuanian-based MV Group Distribution.

The partnership will see Franklin & Sons distributed into Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, and will also add to the brand’s existing partnership in Poland.

The drinks will be available across multiple formats, including 200ml and 500ml for its tonics and mixers, as well as 250ml and 275ml for its soft drinks.

“This is an exciting time for Franklin & Sons as we expand our partnership with MV Group Distribution into the Baltics and further into Poland. This move significantly increases our reach, making the brand more accessible to consumers across multiple channels and reinforcing our international growth ambitions,” said Zoe Morgan, international sales controller at Global Brands.

Aurinta Savickaitė, marketing director for the Baltics and Poland at MV Group Distribution, added: “The demand for premium soft drinks and mixers continues to rise, and we’re proud to bring Franklin & Sons to the Baltics whilst strengthening our distribution in Poland. With over 30 years of experience in Lithuania and nearly two decades in our other home markets, MV Group Distribution has the strong network, expertise, and professional team needed to build a solid brand presence across the region.”