International Beverage launches Thailand's first single malt whisky

02 June, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

International Beverage has announced the global launch of Prakaan, Thailand’s first premium single malt whisky, following its entry into domestic and Asian markets last year.

It will debut with a range of three single malts in The Tribura Series, including Prakaan Select Cask, Prakaan Double Cask and Prakaan Peated Malt.

Veronica Amago, global sales director at International Beverage, said: “This is a historic day for our business and for Thailand as we launch the country’s first ever single malt whisky onto the world stage.”

The whisky is created at Prakaan Distillery in the province of Kamphaeng Phet, which sits within Thailand’s northerly Western Forest Complex.

The roll out will have an initial focus on the UK, France and Germany in 2025, looking to the US and other markets later.

