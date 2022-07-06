Spier Wine Farm joins Freixenet Copestick’s portfolio

Spier Wine Farm, one of South Africa’s oldest wineries, has joined the Freixenet Copestick portfolio from this month.

Distributed across the Freixenet Copestick group of companies, including through Jascots and Slurp, Spier Wine Farm is recognised for its sustainable approach and responsible farming practices.

Frans Smit, managing director of Spier Wine Farm said: “As the main South African group supplier in the Freixenet Copestick portfolio, Spier offers old world wine styles with new world innovation. Our common goal, delivering quality products in a sustainable manner, makes this partnership the perfect fit for us.”

Spier winemaking dates back to 1692, with the company’s focus on the regeneration of soil fertility, achieved through the use of high-density grazing and organic compost.

Head of operations at Freixenet Copestick, Rob Hilton said: “We are delighted to enter into this new partnership with Spier Wine Farm. The South African wine industry has gone through a tough time of late.

“However, recognition of the quality of wines being produced continues to grow on the world stage. We look forward to bringing their wines to a wider audience in the UK,” Hilton added.