Arette Tequila joins Mangrove Global

“Arette honours greatness, tradition, and history, because quality is considered and prioritised at every step of the process. That’s what sets Arette apart, and we can’t wait to see how Mangrove will bring that to life for UK consumers,” said Eduardo Orendain, chief commercial officer at Arette.

Nick Gillett, managing director of Mangrove Global, added: “At Mangrove, our portfolio is made up of brands that not only craft high-quality liquids but are also rooted in a sense of place and provenance.

“Arette fulfils each of those criteria and more. The demand for agave spirits is increasing rapidly in the UK as we catch up with what these liquids have to offer, and Arette offers the true taste of Jalisco, mastered over five generations of family distilling," Gillett added. "The story is romantic, the production ethical, and the liquid exceptional – what more could you ask for from a spirit?"