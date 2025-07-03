TAKE tequila - refreshing your menu this summer

This growth is particularly notable in large venues and bars, where tequila sales have surged by up to 26.6% [1]. The appeal lies in tequila's versatility. It's no longer confined to shots; patrons are sipping it neat, enjoying it over ice, or experimenting with it in cocktails. Classics like the Margarita, which is still widely considered the UK’s number one cocktail, and the Paloma remain firm favourites, but there’s a growing appetite for innovative serves that showcase tequila’s unique characteristics in new and unexpected ways.
At TAKE Tequila, we've embraced this adaptability. Our TAKE Tequila Blanco, crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave and double-distilled in copper column stills, offers a clean, crisp base that shines in both simple serves and complex cocktails. Alongside this, our range of flavoured tequila liqueurs – which features TAKE Blanco as the base and include flavours of Jalapeño, Pink Grapefruit, and Pineapple – offer bartenders ready-to-use solutions that can transform traditional cocktails into exciting new experiences. These aren't mere infusions; they're crafted to enhance the tequila's natural profile, delivering depth and complexity without the need for additional modifiers.
One key trend continuing to gain momentum is the "swicy" (sweet and spicy) flavour profile. Within this, Jalapeño-infused cocktails are leading the charge, as UK Google searches for "spicy margarita" climbed 148% in 2024 [2]. Our TAKE Jalapeño liqueur perfectly taps into this trend, delivering a balanced heat that complements the tequila's agave notes, ideal for crafting spicy Margaritas that patrons are increasingly seeking.
In high-volume settings, efficiency and speed of service is vital. TAKE's flavoured liqueurs streamline the cocktail-making process, reducing the need for multiple ingredients and allowing for quicker service without compromising on quality or flavour. Refreshing a cocktail menu doesn't have to involve extensive R&D. A simple swap – like incorporating TAKE Pineapple into a classic Margarita – can offer patrons a tropical twist that's both familiar and novel.
