The Millionaires’ Club 2026: the world’s fastest growing million-case spirits

Domestic speci­ficity seems to be leading the major growth this year while international markets cope with disruption from various quarters

This year’s fastest-growing table is led by a brandy, but the broader message is one of domestic strength, particularly within India, with recent lists dominated by IMFL (Indian-made foreign liquor) brands. ABD’s Iconiq White whisky made history last year by topping the fastest-growing ranking in consecutive editions. This year, its three-peat was narrowly thwarted thanks to a historic showing from a Radico Khaitan brandy.

Old Admiral rose 147.7% from 4.4 million to 10.9 million cases, a performance underlining that the dust is being blown off India’s brandy market. McDowell’s brandy grew by a third, while Mansion House was up almost 25% to 9.7 million cases. GBT’s Aznauri also made its way onto the fastest-growing ranking, adding almost 20% to its 2024 volumes.

There are also signs of renewed energy beyond whisky. Kenya Cane rum more than doubled to 2.3 million cases, while Amrut XXX rum grew 88.9%, giving the category rare representation at the top of the growth table. In this edition, we see that tequila’s growth has become more fragmented, but Olmeca and Lunazul both posted strong gains, suggesting there is still space for growth across the category.

Previous versions of this table have leaned towards regional specificity, but never more so than this year. Of the top 10 brands, eight are only available, or almost entirely sold, in specific regional markets, so it seems that in a more disrupted international environment, it’s brands with a stronger domestic relevance that reap the rewards.

Read the full ranking and all other category analyses in The Millionaires’ Club 2026.