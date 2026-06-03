Familia Torres becomes a certified B Corp

Since April 2026, B Lab, the organisation behind the B Corp movement, has certified that all Familia Torres wineries from Spain to Chile meet the criteria to qualify as a B Corp company in terms of social and environmental performance, transparency and legal accountability.

Familia Torres’ regenerative business model aims to restore ecosystems, communities and natural resources, and to contribute to soil health, biodiversity and the local socio-economic fabric.

This is highlighted by farming practices including, proactive water management and soil conservation policies, as well as the winery’s leadership in climate action and biodiversity protection through its environmental programme Torres & Earth.

Mireia Torres, director of innovation and sustainability at Familia Torres, said: “B Corp helps us integrate social, environmental and financial sustainability into every decision we make and to continue driving ongoing improvement in everything we do. On my own behalf and on behalf of my entire family, I would like to express our heartfelt thanks to all our colleagues who, through their commitment and with the leadership of our Managing Director, Fabrice Ducceschi, have made this recognition possible.”

Fifth-generation family member Miguel Torres M, added: “As grape growers and winemakers, my family has always worked with deep respect for the land and our surroundings. Becoming a B Corp does not change our DNA, but it does formalise it and make it more visible to customers and consumers around the world. This certification encourages us to continue using our vineyards and wineries as a transformative force for people and the environment, aligned with our purpose of creating moments of joy and connecting people for a better world.”