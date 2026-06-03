Mirror Bar wins inaugural Michter’s Art of Hospitality at Europe’s 50 Best Bars

Bratislava’s Mirror Bar has been awarded the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award ahead of the inaugural edition of Europe’s 50 Best Bars.

The award is voted for by more than 300 industry experts to recognise the bar that has “delivered excellent warmth, service and guest engagement during the voting period”.

The announcement marks the first of two special awards to be presented ahead of the live ceremony taking place in Amsterdam on 30 June.

Since opening in the Radisson Blu Carlton Hotel in 2019, Mirror Bar has become a leading force in Slovakia’s burgeoning cocktail scene.

Under the stewardship of bar manager Peter Marcina and global brand ambassador Stanislav Harciník, Mirror Bar ranked 25th at The World’s 50 Best Bars 2025 and was awarded the Highest New Entry Award.

“At Mirror Bar and with our project Mirror Hospitality Expo, we wanted to share our view of true Slovakian hospitality with the global bar community,” said Harciník.

“Now, receiving this recognition from fellow professionals and friends proves that this feeling and our approach are working. This honour is meaningful not just for our bar and team, but for Bratislava, Slovakia, and our entire region.”

The bar has also launched an annual hospitality expo designed to bring global talent and education to the region’s bartending community.

“In a short space of time, Mirror Bar has become one of Bratislava’s standout spots,” said Emma Sleight, head of content for Europe’s 50 Best Bars.

“With a seamless blend of creativity and precision, the team has crafted an experience that feels both elevated and inviting. We would like to offer our biggest congratulations to the team. This kind of recognition reflects the team’s hard work, creativity and genuine hospitality.”