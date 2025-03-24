Three Cents enters Singapore and Hong Kong

Beverage brand Three Cents has appointed Proof & Company as its distributor in Singapore and Hong Kong as it seeks to boost its presence in Asia.

The partnership marks the first time the range of sodas and tonics will be available in the markets, with the on-trade launch set for early spring with Three Cents Pink Grapefruit Soda, Ginger Beer, Two Cents Plain Soda, Tonic Water and its new Fig Leaf Soda.

George Bagos, general manager and co-founder of Three Cents, said: “Three Cents was created to equip bartenders around the world with premium sodas and tonics with innovative flavours that enable them to get creative and this latest announcement marks another milestone in achieving that goal.”

Three Cents is now available in over 40 markets globally, as this year will also see a series of activations in key markets.