Three Cents enters Singapore and Hong Kong

24 March, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Beverage brand Three Cents has appointed Proof & Company as its distributor in Singapore and Hong Kong as it seeks to boost its presence in Asia.

The partnership marks the first time the range of sodas and tonics will be available in the markets, with the on-trade launch set for early spring with Three Cents Pink Grapefruit Soda, Ginger Beer, Two Cents Plain Soda, Tonic Water and its new Fig Leaf Soda.

George Bagos, general manager and co-founder of Three Cents, said: “Three Cents was created to equip bartenders around the world with premium sodas and tonics with innovative flavours that enable them to get creative and this latest announcement marks another milestone in achieving that goal.”

Three Cents is now available in over 40 markets globally, as this year will also see a series of activations in key markets.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: brand, singapore, beverage, appointed, three, proof, kong, hong, hong kong, enters, Three Cents, cents, beverage brand, appointed proof, brand three, cents enters singapore, hong kong beverage, kong beverage brand, brand three cents, beverage brand three




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Ben Branson

Ben Branson: Why non-alcoholic pricing is right

The pricing structure of non-alcoholic spirits has a high level of elasticity - there’s already a broad spectrum of price points which consumers are trying to navigate.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter