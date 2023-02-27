THREE SIXTY VODKA AT THE TOP

The brand with its distinctive facet bottle design and velvet label, has been the fastest growing vodka within the premium vodka category according to sales volume[1] and has now made it to the top of the premium vodkas in its home country. As such, the brand that is already distributed in various countries like Austria, the Netherlands, France, Switzerland, Belgium and many others is ready to further expand in the global market.
The Nielsen Market Report for the vodka category (CW 52 2022) shows that Three Sixty Vodka has surpassed its competitors with a strong sales volume growth of 20% in off-trade and is the market leader for the first time since the brand has been launched. “We are extremely proud of what we have achieved within such a short time with the young vodka brand Three Sixty Vodka. The market leadership is the result of hard work, determination, and passion”, says managing director Katharina Schwarze. “We will continue like this and create more occasions and ideas for Three Sixty Vodka consumers.”
Three Sixty Vodka in the fast lane
Three Sixty Vodka has stayed true to itself since its launch. That is part of its success: The brand’s appearance is consistently played on all channels: Social Media and On-Trade as well as Off-Trade. With its image and tonality, the brand sees a lot of potential in other countries as well. Another reason for the brand's success is of course its mild and soft taste, resulting from the brand’s USP: The unique diamond filtration. By now, Three Sixty Vodka has a huge recognition value and high consumer acceptance. This is being reflected in an extended distribution and a very good rotation performance. Compared to the same period last year, sales per retail store have increased significantly. As a result, Three Sixty Vodka is becoming the new benchmark in both KPIs.
[1] Nielsen Vodka Report CW 52 2022 (LEH + DM + C&C)