Three Spirit launches two non-alcoholic wine alternatives

UK-based functional drink brand Three Spirit has announced the launch of a range of non-alcoholic alternative wines, Blurred Vines.

Created by winemakers and plant scientists, the Blurred Vines range blends cold-brewed rare teas, active botanical extracts, fruits and ferments to produce a complex drinking experience that satisfies the wine consumption moment.

Three Spirits has launched two Blurred Vines expressions, Spark, which offers an alternative to sparkling Rosé, and Sharp which the brand describes as “elegant and crisp with soft floral spritz and high minerality”.

“At long last, we are excited and proud to introduce you to the first two expressions of Blurred Vines, our new non-alcoholic Alt-Wines,” said co-founder and head of product at Three Spirit, Dash Lilley.

“Spark & Sharp are labours of love that have taken over a year to develop. It’s been a steep learning curve for us and we would not have been able to create these drinks without some eclectic expertise.

“Our goal at Three Spirit is to enhance moments with memorable liquids. For us that means going beyond just flavour - they are about feelings, and what you need to fuel social occasions or moments of self-indulgence. Don’t be fooled by the ethereal qualities of Blurred Vines, they also pack a serious functional punch.”

Three Spirit’s Blurred Vines is available directly from threespiritdrinks.com and Shop Cuvee at rrp £17.99 each or £33 for both.