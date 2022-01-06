Bacardi launches non-alcoholic spirit brand

Bacardi has announced the launch of a new non-alcoholic spirit brand created, in collaboration with Amsterdam-based bartenders, with cocktails in mind.

Palette is the Bermudan spirits company’s latest addition to its growing low and no alcohol portfolio that includes Martini Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo Vibrante and Floreale, which launched in 2020.

The brand will launch with two expressions - the juniper, ginger, and spice-driven Roots, and Bold which has the oak and smoky character of an aged-spirit – initially in select bars across London, Paris, and Amsterdam - including Lyaness, L’Escargot and Christopher’s.

“With the launch of Palette coming hot on the heels of our new Martini Non-Alcoholic Aperitivo with its groundbreaking quality and taste, we are definitely taking mindful drinking to new heights," said Marine Rozenfeld, innovation development lead for Bacardi Europe, Australia & New Zealand.

“Palette is the perfect choice for creative bartenders looking to mix things up behind the bar. I can’t wait to see how they use Palette to flex their creative muscles with non-alcoholic cocktails in a way that’s never been possible before.”

The no and low spirits category is growing rapidly thanks to the developing consumer trend towards mindful drinking. In 2020, the category grew by 30% according to the IWSR and is expected to grow a further 31% by 2024.

Palette launches in select bars across London, Paris, and Amsterdam this month, for more information visit www.palettedrinks.com.