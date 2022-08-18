Diablo announces the UK arrival of two new wines

Diablo, created by South American wine company Concha y Toro, has announced the arrival of two new wines to its portfolio.

Golden Chardonnay and Crystal Sauvignon Blanc extend its range from two to four wines, which launch prior to Diablo’s first major above the line campaign in September.

Javiera Moller, brand manager for Diablo in the UK, said: “Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay are consistently among the Top 5 grape varieties and the best-loved styles in white wines in this country. We’re confident these wines will continue the great brand growth for Diablo we’ve seen to date.”

Its Golden Chardonnay is sourced from the Rapel Valley and its Crystal Sauvignon Blanc is sourced from the Curico Valley.

The other two wines already in its portfolio are Diablo’s Dark Red, which was first launched in 2018, followed by the Diablo Black Cabernet Sauvignon in 2020.

Diablo Golden Chardonnay (abv 13.5%) is available over the next few months at rrp £10, and the Diablo Crystal Sauvignon Blanc (12.5%) will be arriving from mid-August at rrp £10, at select UK retailers.