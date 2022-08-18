Diablo bottle shots

Diablo announces the UK arrival of two new wines

18 August, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Diablo, created by South American wine company Concha y Toro, has announced the arrival of two new wines to its portfolio.

Golden Chardonnay and Crystal Sauvignon Blanc extend its range from two to four wines, which launch prior to Diablo’s first major above the line campaign in September.

Javiera Moller, brand manager for Diablo in the UK, said: “Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay are consistently among the Top 5 grape varieties and the best-loved styles in white wines in this country. We’re confident these wines will continue the great brand growth for Diablo we’ve seen to date.”

Its Golden Chardonnay is sourced from the Rapel Valley and its Crystal Sauvignon Blanc is sourced from the Curico Valley.

The other two wines already in its portfolio are Diablo’s Dark Red, which was first launched in 2018, followed by the Diablo Black Cabernet Sauvignon in 2020.

Diablo Golden Chardonnay (abv 13.5%) is available over the next few months at rrp £10, and the Diablo Crystal Sauvignon Blanc (12.5%) will be arriving from mid-August at rrp £10, at select UK retailers. 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: crystal, UK, first, brand, wines, sauvignon, diablo, blanc, valley, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, golden, crystal sauvignon, golden chardonnay, new wines, rrp £10, crystal sauvignon blanc, country we’re confident, date ”its golden, ”its golden chardonnay, diablo black cabernet




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Staffing crisis could open opportunities

The pandemic has thrown many challenges at bar owners over the past couple of years and the ones that survived the various lockdowns and restrictions deserve a pat on the back. However, while revenues are returning and bars are beginning to recruit once more, we’ve come up against a whole new set of problems, one of which is a global starring crisis.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter