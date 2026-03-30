Three Cents launches in China

30 March, 2026
By Eleanor Yates

Mixers brand Three Cents has appointed Telford Wine & Spirits Shanghai as its distributor in mainland China.

The partnership, which comes into effect in April, will see key expressions from the brand’s portfolio made available to the Chinese on trade for the first time.

“The younger generation in China is helping to inspire a new wave of cocktail culture. One that is more modern, innovative and speaks to the urban lifestyles of today’s drinkers. This presents a real opportunity for Three Cents to lead the premium mixers category with our range of quality and flavour forward tonics and sodas. With Telford Wine & Spirits at the helm, we are geared for a successful launch and period ahead in the market,” said George Bagos, general manager and co-founder of Three Cents.

Telford Shanghai will launch the partnership with Three Cents Tonic Water and Aegean Tonic, as well as the Two Cents Plain, Ginger Beer and Pink Grapefruit Soda. 

Xingchen Qiu, brand manager of white spirits and beverages at Telford Shanghai, added: “Cocktail culture is more prevalent than ever and Three Cents will be a welcome addition to the scene. We are going big with the launch, partnering with some of the most renowned and prestigious venues in China for a series of unmissable guest shifts and look forward to bringing the range to discerning drinkers across the country.”

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