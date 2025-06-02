19 Crimes moves into Spanish wine

02 June, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

19 Crimes, Treasury Wine Estates’ global wine brand, has expanded into the Spanish wine category with the launch of its Tempranillo red.

The move aims to bring younger consumers into the brand, who are looking to explore wine options outside of Australia.

Chantal McDowell, senior brand manager at 19 Crimes, said: “Tempranillo is a varietal that is growing in value at 4.1% ahead of both the total still wine market and red wine. It’s becoming hugely popular with shoppers and we wanted to provide 19 Crimes fans, who are looking to explore wine options outside of Australia with more choice and variety within the existing 19 Crimes range.”

The 19 Crimes Tempranillo will also include an augmented reality label, and will be available in 750ml versions at 12% abv.

