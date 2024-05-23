Anora completes purchase of Blomberg Glögg from Orkla Denmark

23 May, 2024
By Eleanor Yates

Anora has reached an agreement to acquire the Blomberg glögg brand, along with its recipes and intellectual property rights, from Orkla Denmark.

Blomberg is a strategic addition to Anora's portfolio of alcoholic beverages, which already includes Anora’s premium glögg brand, Blossa.

“The acquisition of Blomberg strengthens our market position in Denmark and will further drive seasonal sales,” said Jens Voldmester, VP, Own Wine from Anora. 

Carsten Hänel, chief executive of Orkla Denmark, added: "The market for glöggs has developed significantly over the past 10 years with an increased focus on taste and health. With its extensive experience in the wine and spirits market, Anora is the right company to continue this development."

