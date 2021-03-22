Campo Viejo to launch Winemaker’s Blend in the UK

Campo Viejo has announced the launch of Winemaker’s Blend, a new blend of Tempranillo, Garnacha and Bobal.

The blend is a collaboration between the brand’s three female winemakers, Elena Suarez, Irene Perez and Elena Adell.

Speaking to Drinks International, chief winemaker of Campo Viejo, Elena Adell explained: “the concept for this wine is to transmit some of the main winemaking areas in Spain, as well as some of the most classic Spanish varieties.”

The main point is that when you sip on this wine and have it in your hands, you should feel like you are in Spain.”

Winemaker’s Blend uses three varietals from Spain’s Mediterranean region. Tempranillo, from Manchuela vineyards, provides intense fruit flavours, colour, and structure. Garnacha gives acidity and red fruit notes, and Bobal, from some of the oldest vines from Utiel-Requena, provides spice and acidity.

“We wanted to translate our brand style to our new wine… we think each winemaker represents one variety, Elena [Adell] is Tempranillo, she’s an expert in Tempranillo and works a lot in this variety,” said winemaker Elena Suarez, who joined the brand permanently in 2019.

“Garnacha is the balance in this blend, so it’s Irene because we think Irene is the balance in this team, and the unknown is Bobal, I’m the newest one, so I’m Bobal!”

We are very tenacious and nonconformist and this wine represents very well what we are in this team.”

“Winemakers’ Blend has been created with craft and care, and is a blend of diverse personalities and expertise, resulting in this stunning new wine,” commented Lucy Bearman, wine portfolio director for Pernod Ricard UK.

“Campo Viejo already produces the UK’s favourite red wine, and we are set to continue to drive value into the Spanish category by attracting new consumers with a bold label and approachable wine style, as well as providing our existing audience with a fresh take from the brand.”

Campo Viejo holds a 23.1% value share of the Spanish wine category and is experiencing double-digit growth (+22.5%), ahead of the sub-category.

At a total market level, blended red wine is growing +41% in value and the premiumisation trend continues to grow with premium-priced wines now holding the largest value share at 30%.

The launch will be supported by in-store point of sale and consumer PR and social media campaigns, as well as the brand’s ‘Decanta La Vida’, television, VOD and social media advertisements.

The screwcap bottle is set to launch in the UK in Tesco on 5th April and in Morrisons on 17th May at £8.25 rrp.