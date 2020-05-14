Jura Red Wine Cask Finish unveiled in time for World Whisky Day

Scotch whisky producer Jura has kicked off a new series of cask editions by releasing a whisky finished in red wine barriques.

Jura Red Wine Cask Finish is matured in ex-bourbon barrels and then finished in the European red wine barriques for 18 to 24 months.

The whisky is said to be “a perfectly balanced and delicate single malt” with rich berry flavours and aromas of sultanas, caramel and Black Forest fruits.

The Red Wine Cask Finish is bottled at 40% abv. It has an initial exclusive listing with Sainsbury’s in the UK and Carrefour in France, sold at £44 for a 1-litre bottle and €29.90 for a 70cl bottle respectively.

It will be the first of a series of cask editions designed to pay homage to the island of Jura.

“In this red wine finished malt we’ve lifted Jura to a new level,” said blender Gregg Glass. “We’ve built beautiful balanced layers of richer fruit notes yet stayed true to the heart of our distillery character with its fresher fruit, honeyed and citrussy characteristics. We’re in a unique position to create a red wine finish malt whisky of great balance.”

Jura is owned by Glasgow-based Whyte & Mackay, which also owns Dalmore, Tamnavulin, Fettercairn, Glayva Liqueur, and Shackleton.

The firm will take part in a series of online events to mark World Whisky Day on Saturday, while raising money for The Drinks Trust. Visit WWD’s Facebook page to take part.

“It is undoubtedly a difficult time right now,” said head of whisky experience Daryl Haldane. “People will be celebrating World Whisky Day a bit differently this year, as they look forward to a day when we come through this and can share a dram together.

“That is why we wanted to offer something a bit different this year. We invite people to take a moment to enjoy the stories we will be sharing online, and to raise a glass with friends and family, whether virtually or together.”

Whisky author and consultant Blair Bowman, who founded World Whisky Day, has applauded the whisky community for how it has continued to connect virtually and support the hard hit hospitality sector in its time of need.

“The support being offered by the major distillers to the on-trade in its time of need has been wonderful to see,” said Bowman. “Whether it be through charitable donations to funds supporting hospitality workers or distillers sharing supplies with one another to make hand sanitiser, the global whisky industry has once again proven itself to be a phenomenally collaborative and supportive community.

“For me, whisky is ultimately more about the shared experience than the contents of the glass. So, when we are able to come together and raise a dram once more, I’m sure it will be a very special experience. It is something we can all look forward to.”