Jura launches new rum cask finish

Jura single malt whisky has launched a new rum cask finish as the latest member of the Jura Cask Editions.

Initially matured in American oak ex-bourbon barrels, the whisky has been finished in Caribbean rum casks and is initially launching in the UK before rolling out globally.

Gregg Glass, whisky maker & blender at Whyte & Mackay, said: “Our Jura Cask Editions have been created to showcase cask types in partnership with the Jura distillery character.



“With Jura Rum Cask Finish, the taste experience has been enhanced through the finish to create a beautifully tropical and fruity result. In making this release, we wanted to share a single malt that’s easy drinking and great value with compelling character.”

Jura Rum Cask Finish is available in Tesco stores at £45 for 1L.