Edrington appoints new master blender for The Famous Grouse

Johnstone brings nineteen years of industry experience to the role in the UK and most recently in Tasmania, as he returns to Scotland to take on the role.

Commenting on his new role, Johnstone said: “It is a privilege to be master blender for The Famous Grouse and to be part of the team that are the current custodians of this brand. This beloved Scotch Whisky has played a prominent role in my life, part of so many celebrations with family and friends, just the aroma gives me a sense of being back home. I’m looking forward to delivering the high quality and character that is expected of The Famous Grouse and continuing the legacy of this whisky.”

As master blender, Johnstone will work with the Edrington team to develop new sustainability practices within the whisky making and blending processes, following its recent announcement to achieve Net Zero by 2045, with a plan to reduce its carbon emissions, joining the Carbon Disclosure Project.

Joakim Leijon, global brand director for The Famous Grouse, said: “Craig is a talented master blender and his experience and passion for the brand and for exploring new ideas in sustainability will help us to build on the success of The Famous Grouse and also rise to the challenge of our Net Zero ambitions.”

The role will be based at Edrington’s ‘106 Sample Room’ in Glasgow, where an estimated 11,000 samples of single malts, grains and blends are stored and where a team of blenders nose up to 600 samples a day.

Johnstone follows in the footsteps of master blenders including Gordon Motion and Kirsteen Campbell.