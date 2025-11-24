The Gin Guild appoints new board directors

The Gin Guild has appointed two new directors to its board, Sophie Best, director at William Grant & Sons’ Silent Pool Distillery, and Andrew Parsons, master distiller and co-founder of The Sky Wave Distilling Company.

Best and Parsons join existing board members Dr Anne Brock, Kathy Caton MBE, Christopher Hayman (chairman), Jim Long, Charles Maxwell, and Martin Riley.

“Being part of the Guild has been a unique and rewarding experience. I’m looking forward to supporting the Guild’s work in championing the category, driving meaningful collaboration, and helping to create even more pathways for learning and growth in the years to come,” said Best.

Parsons added: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be invited to join The Gin Guild board and to work alongside such respected figures from the industry. Being a member of the Guild has been hugely rewarding, both personally and for the growth of Sky Wave. It’s an incredibly supportive community and I see this role as an opportunity to give something back.”

The appointments coincide with Dan Szor, founder of The Cotswolds Distillery and former Gin Guild director, becoming master of the Worshipful Company of Distillers on 20 November.