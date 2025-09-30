New Ki No Bi distillery commences production

30 September, 2025
By Eleanor Yates

Pernod Ricard-owned Japanese gin Ki No Bi has announced that its new fossil-free distillery is fully operational, with the grand opening on 7 October.

Opening one year on from the announcement of investment into the site, the new facility will have multiple stills, as the brand plans to increase production capacity.

“Ki No Bi is a brand with a very Japanese heart and an artisanal spirit made with obsessive attention to detail. We could have installed one large still at the new facility, but we chose not to because we believe in maintaining our meticulous distillation process. We don’t simply combine all the ingredients into one still and press a button. Our botanicals are divided into six different flavour groups and distilled separately then blended, producing a distinctive, pure and perfectly balanced gin, with a Japanese accent,” said Hiroyuki Nagai, operations director at The Kyoto Distillery.

The new distillery has an efficient boiler powered entirely by electricity using renewable energy sources such as wind, water, solar and geothermal energy. 

The facility, located in Kameoka city of Kyoto Prefecture, is part of Ki No Bi's plan to sustainably expand its global distribution. 

Murielle Arnaud Dessenis, global vice president of marketing gins at Pernod Ricard, added: “This is a historic milestone for our luxury Japanese gin gem – showing its commitment to both sustainability and its ambition to grow. It’s a journey that began in 2016 and continues to evolve as we aim to capitalise on the opportunity to grow Ki No Bis global market share as an ultra-premium gin of choice.” 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: distillery, new, gin, one, opening, energy, japanese, facility, new facility, BI, ki, flavour groups, perfectly balanced, distilled separately, blended producing, meticulous distillation process, six different flavour, different flavour groups, hiroyuki nagai operations, perfectly balanced gin




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Danil Nevsky

Bar owners: The sweat equity

All too often becoming an independent bar owner involves being in debt to investors and constantly on the road. Danil Nevsky says it’s time for honesty to help the next generation understand what ownership really means.

Instagram

Facebook