Fawn Weaver responds to lawsuit with 'Operation Clear the Shelves' campaign

Uncle Nearest founder Fawn Weaver has hit back against allegations that the Tennessee distillery has defaulted on $100m in loans.

Farm Credit Mid-America PCA filed the lawsuit on 28 July which also accused Weaver and her husband Keith of mortgaging a $2.2m property on Martha’s Vineyard, which was originally purchased with funding provided by Farm Credit as part of the marketing strategy for Uncle Nearest.

According to the claims by Farm Credit, Uncle Nearest has been in default on loans since January 2024 however the Weavers blamed the situation on former chief financial officer Mike Senzaki who “engaged in fraudulent activity”.

On 3 August the Weavers formally responded to the lawsuit and Fawn Weaver took to social media on 4 August to further dispute the claims.

Weaver has urged consumers to buy every bottle of Uncle Nearest available in a campaign called ‘Operation Clear the Shelves’ in a bid to verify the wealth and success of the brand.

Uncle Nearest launched in 2016 after Weaver discovered the story of Uncle ‘Nearest’ Green, a forgotten slave who mentored Jack Daniel in the production of whiskey.

Uncle Nearest is currently #9 in The World’s Most Admired Whiskies and in October 2024 Fawn Weaver featured on the cover of Drinks International.