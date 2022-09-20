The Drinks Trust asks the industry to support its Emergency Energy Crisis Initiative

This winter, The Drinks Trust is launching a dedicated grant-giving campaign, the Emergency Energy Poverty Fund, that will run from October 2022 until the exhaustion of funds.

The Drinks Trust aims to deliver up to £350 to eligible individuals in the industry facing fuel poverty, helping the most vulnerable industry workers to heat and power their homes for up to 12 weeks.

With the aim of raising £350,000, The Drinks Trust is asking the industry’s businesses, brands and agencies to support the campaign by pledging a donation towards the fund.

Ross Carter, The Drinks Trust chief executive, said: “This winter, tens of thousands of our in-work colleagues will have as little as £450 a month after energy bills, rent and council tax. We have taken data from existing 2022 beneficiaries and modelled their available income after these primary living costs, and the outlook for many is critical.

“Added to this is the increased cost of food, which will leave many of our colleagues in entry and lower paid roles with a decision nobody should have to face. The term 'heating or eating' isn’t simply a catchy soundbite; it’s a genuine reality in the coming months for those selling our products and brands,” Carter added.

Over the winter of 2021/2022, The Drinks Trust received significantly increased levels of demand for hardship grants, and the average value of grants awarded to colleagues in need increased by over 50%.

In 2022 to date, the cost of living has increased exponentially, and with the pending energy cap increase in October, there is now a hardship crisis among those in entry-level roles in the industry.

With Decanter’s donation of £20,000 pledged at the Golden Pineapples in June, Alex Layton, head of marketing at Decanter, said: “The energy crisis that we are currently facing is painting a very bleak picture for millions of people around the country. This fund will provide vital help to many people working in the drinks industry who are being affected, especially going into tough autumn and winter ahead.”

The Drinks Trust fundraising team is available to discuss how to get involved by contacting partnerships@drinkstrust.org.uk or by visiting its website.