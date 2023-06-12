The Drinks Trust asks industry to support its Cost of Living Crisis Appeal

From this month until the end of 2023, The Drinks Trust aims to raise £230,000 to support those who need help the most through its new Cost of Living Crisis Appeal.

As food inflation, increased rent and mortgages, bills, and travel costs have impacted the financial well-being of the industry and hospitality community, The Drinks Trust is asking the drinks industry for support of its biggest appeal to date.

Ross Carter, The Drinks Trust chief executive, said: “The drinks and hospitality industry workforce has had to endure the most challenging and distressing of times over the last three years, with Brexit-driven staff shortages, the pandemic, and now the increased cost of living. As a result, many of our colleagues are now in significant financial hardship, further compounded by the mental health challenges that hardship gives rise to.”

The Drinks Trust has experienced unprecedented demand for financial, well-being and training support, with the average grant amount for financial support in January 2023 double that in 2022, as application volumes in the first quarter of this year have been higher than any other period since the founding of the charity in 1886.

In addition, calls to the support line from people needing support with their well-being and mental health have increased threefold compared to the same period in 2022.

“With the assistance of industry businesses and brand owners, the support the charity has been able to deliver has been profound. However, we now need to help our colleagues more than ever. The Drinks Trust has created various fundraising options to help businesses and individuals to support the Appeal,” Carter added.

The Cost of Living Crisis Appeal presents five opportunities for industry businesses and brand owners to deliver life-changing support to those who have been mostly affected.

Firstly, The Drinks Trust has announced the return of the Golden Pineapple Awards, hosted in a new venue, The Belgravia in Grosvenor Place, on 28 September 2023. Businesses can buy tickets or take up sponsorship to the second edition of the event.

In addition, to coincide with the awards event, companies can donate to The Drinks Trust’s online auction, delivered in association with Whisky.Auction, that will conclude on the night of the awards. The Trust is looking to source 25 “one of one” bottles to entice enthusiasts and collectors.

Supporting businesses can also take up a sports summer challenge raising money for The Drinks Trust or join the Harvest Tour, a bike ride organised in partnership with The Wine Sports Club Foundation, which will take cyclists across some of the most well-known English vineyards, including Chapel Down, Gusborne, Balfour and Bolney.

Alternatively, companies and brand owners can also pledge a donation towards the campaign by contacting The Drinks Trust team directly or by donating to the official JustGiving page of the campaign.