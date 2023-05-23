Becky Paskin, The Stillhouse Podcast

Edrington UK introduces The Stillhouse Podcast

23 May, 2023
By Eleanor Yates

Edrington UK, supplier of whisky and cognac, has launched a podcast series, The Stillhouse Podcast, hosted by UK spirits expert, Becky Paskin.

Featuring guest appearances from key figures in the drinks and hospitality industry, listeners can expect conversations centred around the value and opportunities of the dark spirits category. 

Paskin said: “Over recent years, we have seen consumers rapidly adapt to discover varied and new ways to enjoy dark spirits in and out-of-home and it’s time to take a deep dive into what’s driving this and how we can drive this further value.

“I’m delighted that Edrington UK asked me to host The Stillhouse Podcast, a platform, or home as you will, to shine a light on the category and create a welcoming space for real conversations with industry leaders.”

The Stillhouse Podcast will initially feature nine episodes based on the nine growth drivers identified in Edrington UK’s category vision. 

The first two episodes in the series welcome Jamie Campbell (Brugal UK brand ambassador) and Lauren Anderson, Smedley (drinks experience trainer and host from Waitrose & Partners), as well as Anna Sebastian (hospitality consultant) and David Miles (senior whisky ambassador, Edrington UK). 

Paskin will bring the experts together to discuss ‘On My Terms’, how to empower consumers to drink dark spirits however they like it, encouraging exploration and experimentation. Whereas ‘Me Moment’ is an episode on how dark spirits can tap into consumer desires for smaller, more regular moments of indulgence.

The first episode of The Stillhouse Podcast will be available to download from Spotify and Itunes and is live now. 

