Michael Vachon to leave Maverick Drinks

Michael Vachon is to leave Maverick Drinks – the craft spirits distributor he co-founded in 2013 - at the end of this year.

The distributor, whose portfolio includes the likes of That Boutique-y Rum and Gin Company, Bathtub Gin and St Georges Spirits, has been a leading light of the craft spirits movement in the UK over the last decade.

Vachon said: “I actually handed in my resignation in August and I’ll officially leave just after Christmas. I hope Maverick drinks thrives in my absence. I genuinely do.”

The co-founder added that the time was now right for him to move on from the UK-based spirits firm, which has won a slew of awards, including IWSC Spirits Distributor of the year in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

He said: “Maverick Drinks is 12 years old so we're not the new kids on the block anymore. We've tried to help grow the craft spirits movement wherever that might be taking place around the world.”

Vachon will now dedicate his time to his olive oil business Citizens of Soil and spirits brand consultancy Drinks Sherpa.

He added: “At this stage, my energy is probably better put towards my own thing, and helping other start-ups who are just earlier in that journey. I'm doing more strategy work with brands.

“The olive oil [business] is going to be easily 75% my time and we're fundraising again now to raise 1.5 million to give that a proper nudge. We'll do a little over a £1m turnover this year. So, it's actually starting to be a pretty meaningful business.”